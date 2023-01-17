The Volkswagen stand at the Brussels Motor Show. The 100th edition of the Autosalon at the Brussels Expo will run from January 14 to 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
Volkswagen sees China’s car market growing as much as 5 per cent to 23 million units in 2023 after tough first quarter

  • China’s car market is likely to grow between 4 per cent and 5 per cent this year, compared with 1.6 per cent last year, says Ralf Brandstaetter, VW’s China head
  • VW’s sales in China, its top market, fell 3.6 per cent to 2.2 million vehicles last year amid Covid-19 restrictions

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:35am, 17 Jan, 2023

