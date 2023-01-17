A man stands in front of the jumbo screen showing the latest economy and stock updates, in Shanghai in June 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks retreat from 6-month high as traders exit overheated market and China reports slower growth
- China’s economy slowed last quarter as a surge in Covid infections in December disrupted activity and authorities removed mobility curbs
- Hang Seng Index has rallied 48 per cent from the recent low on October 31, sending its technical buy-sell indicator into an overbought zone
A man stands in front of the jumbo screen showing the latest economy and stock updates, in Shanghai in June 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE