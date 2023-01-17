Xpeng cars on display at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in southwest China’s Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
Electric & new energy vehicles
Tesla challenger Xpeng sparks all-out price war in China’s cutthroat premium electric car sector with steep discounts

  • The Chinese carmaker slashed the prices of its P5 and P7 saloons, and its G3i SUV, by 10 to 13 per cent, having cut production costs
  • ‘A price war in the premium EV segment looks inevitable now that Tesla and Xpeng have massively slashed prices,’ marketing expert says

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:43pm, 17 Jan, 2023

