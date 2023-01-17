Global political and business leaders are gathered in Davos, Switzerland for the WEF. Photo: Bloomberg
Business leaders in Davos expect China reopening and resilient emerging Asia economies to propel growth in 2023
- HKEX chairman Laura Cha Shih May-lung said that China’s reopening will be the major event of the year
- Hong Kong and neighbouring countries in Asia are anticipating a strong flow of Chinese travellers that will simulate local economies
