An elderly person holds a child near lanterns decorating a shop ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing on January 15. Photo: Reuters
An elderly person holds a child near lanterns decorating a shop ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing on January 15. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks fall as China reopening bets show fatigue while Tencent, NetEase advance on game approvals

  • The Hang Seng Index has jumped almost 50 per cent from end-October on China reopening bets, pushing the benchmark and index leaders into overbought zone
  • Traders are expected to trim their holdings before markets pause for the Lunar New Year break next week

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:17pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly person holds a child near lanterns decorating a shop ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing on January 15. Photo: Reuters
An elderly person holds a child near lanterns decorating a shop ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing on January 15. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE