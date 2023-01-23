Year of the Rabbit commemorative coins issued by the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Handout
Year of the Rabbit: Chinese commemorative coins find few takers as Covid-19 outbreak saps demand

  • Some 6.7 million of the 120 million 10-yuan coins issued by the Chinese central bank for the Year of the Rabbit are yet to be sold
  • Demand for gold and silver coins, ranging in price from 540 yuan to 323,000 yuan, has also been muted compared with previous years

Pearl Liu
Updated: 10:00am, 23 Jan, 2023

