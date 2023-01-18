Visitors check out a Tesla Model Y SUV at the electric-vehicle maker’s showroom in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s China sales jump after heavy price cuts, but intensifying competition, weakening demand cloud outlook
- Tesla sold 12,654 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles between January 9 and 15, up nearly 80 per cent week on week following the price cuts, according to China Merchants Bank
- The company has cut prices of its Shanghai-made cars by nearly 23 per cent in two tranches since late October
