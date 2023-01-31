Men work at a residential construction site in Beijing. China has unveiled a slew of measures to revive the country’s real estate sector. Photo: Reuters
Local Chinese authorities try unusual tactics, from group-buying discounts to priority in state jobs, to spur home sales
- Guizhou province fails in its efforts to boost home sales through a group buying scheme despite offering generous discounts
- Similar marketing schemes implemented by more than 20 tier-2 and tier-3 cities also prove to be unsuccessful
