China’s economy has solid growth prospects in 2023 assuming that geopolitical tensions between the US and China do not come to represent a stiffer headwind, according to speakers on a World Economic Forum panel on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland. Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, expressed the most optimistic outlook during the discussion on the “next chapter” for the world’s second-largest economy. China’s reopening is “the most positive catalyst for global markets there is in 2023”, he said, adding that markets will rebound strongly and “faster than most people expect”. Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd agreed that growth in China would provide a boost to the global economy, which will be challenged by recessionary risks in Europe and the US. However, he also adopted a more cautious tone about how much growth will materialise. “If China produces a solid growth number for 2023 of 5 or 5-plus per cent, that will underpin much global growth for the year to come,” Rudd said. China’s economy grew by 3 per cent in 2022, data released on Tuesday showed. The softening of Beijing’s “three red lines” policy should spur the property sector, and consumption from pent-up demand and increased domestic household savings should drive growth this year, he said. More, better trade needed in ‘reglobalised’ world, Davos panellists say However, economic growth is “still uncertain”, according to Rudd, as China faces both “residual and international headwinds”, with geopolitical tensions between the US and China being a major wild card. “If China and the United States can keep geopolitics within a certain equilibrium, then we should see reasonable growth,” he said. “If we don’t, then I think that will also act as an external headwind.” The “bigger picture” and “essential challenge” for everyone will be watching the strategic competition between the United States and China, Rudd said. “Whether we choose to politically recognise it or not, [the competition] is just a reality,” he said. “The challenge for geopolitics is, can we find a stabilising mechanism, given the reality of that competition, to prevent it from escalating into some future crisis, conflict or war.” Rudd, who is the president of the Asia Society, said he plans to visit Hong Kong in February and hopes to head to Beijing before taking up his new post as Australia’s US ambassador in March. “All I can say is that after three years, China, we’ve missed you,” Rudd told the packed event. “I do love the place, and it’s been three years since I’ve been there.” ‘Life’s been restored’: China’s economy will return to normal, vice-premier says The vice-chairman of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, Weng Jieming, echoed this sentiment and said he expects the year will see solid growth from China, with state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as key drivers. “We’d like to work more closely with foreign companies and the private sector to play to our respective strengths so everyone can reap the dividends of China’s development,” Weng said. SOE profit growth will exceed that of the country’s gross domestic product in 2023, Weng said. Net profits at China’s central government-owned firms rose 5 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier, according to official data . World Economic Forum panellists play up growth prospects after China reopening Meanwhile the CEO of Trip.com, Jane Sun, said Chinese tourists will power a travel boom that will have impacts beyond China. The sector as a whole will be a “critical element in the global economy”, Sun said. Trip.com and its industry partners, including airlines, airports and hotels, hope to see a return to normal by the third quarter of the year, she said. “We are working with our international partners and governments to ramp up capacity and bring more tourists from China to the rest of the world,” Sun said. Mainland Chinese make up 14 per cent of all Hong Kong arrivals since border reopening Domestic savings in China grew by nearly 18 trillion yuan (US$2.65 trillion) last year, official data showed, as residents cut back on spending amid disarray brought about by Covid curbs. Pent-up demand paired with cashed-up consumers has already led to a surge in travel demand, said Sun, and Trip.com is seeing “three-digit growth.”