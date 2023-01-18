Long’s Hi-MO5 bifacial modules are displayed at the Clean Energy Expo in Beijing, in April 2021. Photo: Simon Song
Longi plans world’s largest solar factory in China’s Shaanxi province with investment of US$6.7 billion
- The expansion project will give it a capability to produce 100 gigawatts of solar wafers and 50GW of solar cells per year, it says in filing to Shanghai exchange
- The new plants, located near the company’s headquarters in Xian, are expected to go into operation in the third quarter of 2024
