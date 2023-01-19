The best start to a year since 1996 in Chinese stocks may give way to some weakness before the Lunar New Year. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock bulls are hoping for 10 per cent market pullback before Lunar New Year to buy the dips: BofA survey
- Many fund managers are counting on a 5-10 per cent drop in prices before the Lunar New Year holiday, and will buy the dips later
- Investors are still bullish with some 78 per cent in Bank of America survey saying there is as much as 20 per cent upside for the rest of the year
