Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 17. US stocks have suffered US$5 billion of fund outlfows this year. Photo: AFP
Goldman strategists say funds are switching to non-US assets on weaker dollar, China reopening bets
- US equities suffered US$5 billion of outflows in the first two weeks of the year as investors switched to assets in Europe, China and other emerging markets
- There is a case for ‘a more meaningful acceleration’ in non-US flows with better returns past the dollar peak
