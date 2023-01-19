A child poses for a photo among rabbit-shaped lanterns at Xuan’en County in central Hubei province on January 15. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks stumble as fund managers bet on market pullback before Lunar New Year holiday
- The Hang Seng Index has gained almost 50 per cent from October 31, while the MSCI China Index has produced the best start to a year since 1996
- Trading in Hong Kong and mainland China will pause for the Lunar New Year holiday next week
A child poses for a photo among rabbit-shaped lanterns at Xuan’en County in central Hubei province on January 15. Photo: Xinhua