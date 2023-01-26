An investor checking stock prices at a brokerage house in Fuyang , central Anhui province. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s IPOs lost their debut sizzle in 2022, boding ill for punters betting on a few quick yuan
- 28 per cent of small-cap newcomers in mainland China fell below their IPO prices on first day of trading in 2022, up from 4 per cent in 2021
- IPO registration system could be extended to big-cap listings, according to speculation, hurting the prospects for first-day windfalls
