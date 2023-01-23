Shenzhen’s Sungang Toys and Stationery Wholesale Market has seen an increase in footfall as early as two weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Chinese businesses expect gradual recovery in Lunar New Year sales amid a moderate pick up in consumption
- Many people have already recovered from Covid-19 and are willing to come out to shop, says saleswoman at Shenzhen’s Sungang Toys and Stationery Wholesale Market
- Gradual removal of pandemic restrictions an important facilitator for consumption recovery and for boosting the economy, Lydia Zhu, Anta’s chief marketing officer, says
Shenzhen’s Sungang Toys and Stationery Wholesale Market has seen an increase in footfall as early as two weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Iris Ouyang