Shenzhen’s Sungang Toys and Stationery Wholesale Market has seen an increase in footfall as early as two weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Iris Ouyang
China's border reopening
Chinese businesses expect gradual recovery in Lunar New Year sales amid a moderate pick up in consumption

  • Many people have already recovered from Covid-19 and are willing to come out to shop, says saleswoman at Shenzhen’s Sungang Toys and Stationery Wholesale Market
  • Gradual removal of pandemic restrictions an important facilitator for consumption recovery and for boosting the economy, Lydia Zhu, Anta’s chief marketing officer, says

Iris Ouyang in Hong Kong Elise Mak in Beijingand Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00am, 23 Jan, 2023

