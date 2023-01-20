Lunar New Year decorations to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit are displayed at Tsim Sha Tsui promenade in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong stocks rise to 6-month high on last trading day of the Year of Tiger as China growth bets gain traction
- China’s recovery may have already started in December and the magnitude is likely to be stronger than expected, according to a Morgan Stanley report
- High-frequency data such as intracity mobility and subway passenger volumes point to a recovery from the Covid fallout in China
