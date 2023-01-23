People dine at a restaurant in Beijing on January 1 this year. Photo: Xinhua
People dine at a restaurant in Beijing on January 1 this year. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong, mainland China restaurants bank on first Lunar New Year in 3 years without Covid-19 dining restrictions to boost business

  • Business picked up over Christmas and New Year in Hong Kong, raising hopes that activity will soon reach pre-pandemic levels, says operator of Japanese restaurants and retailers
  • In Beijing, restaurants have been booked out and holiday set-menu orders have been created, including takeaway sets for consumers concerned about Covid-19

Mia CastagnoneElise Mak
Mia Castagnone in Hong Kongand Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 1:02pm, 23 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People dine at a restaurant in Beijing on January 1 this year. Photo: Xinhua
People dine at a restaurant in Beijing on January 1 this year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE