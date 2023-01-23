People dine at a restaurant in Beijing on January 1 this year. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong, mainland China restaurants bank on first Lunar New Year in 3 years without Covid-19 dining restrictions to boost business
- Business picked up over Christmas and New Year in Hong Kong, raising hopes that activity will soon reach pre-pandemic levels, says operator of Japanese restaurants and retailers
- In Beijing, restaurants have been booked out and holiday set-menu orders have been created, including takeaway sets for consumers concerned about Covid-19
