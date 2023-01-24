A View of XtalPi’s Shenzhen headquarters. Photo: Handout
A View of XtalPi’s Shenzhen headquarters. Photo: Handout
Pharmaceuticals
Business /  China Business

exclusive | XtalPi rides on AI to expand into materials science as Tencent-backed pharma firm plans expansion in Shanghai, Hong Kong

  • Company aims to apply AI and automation to discovery of new industrial materials, a key strategic priority for China
  • The Tencent and Softbank-backed firm plans to expand its Shanghai facilities by ‘several times’ but has no IPO plans, co-founders say

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 3:00pm, 24 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A View of XtalPi’s Shenzhen headquarters. Photo: Handout
A View of XtalPi’s Shenzhen headquarters. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE