Beijing has rolled out stimulus measures to prop up the property sector, which it sees as one of the key pillars of the country’s economic growth. Photo: Reuters
Property to play ‘diminished role’ in China’s growth, say analysts, as investment in sector falls for first time since 1999
- Property investment dropped 10 per cent to 13.29 trillion yuan (US$1.98 trillion) in China last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics
- ‘Starting from 2023, the property sector will play a more diminished role in fuelling broader Chinese economic growth,’ says The Economist Intelligence Unit
Beijing has rolled out stimulus measures to prop up the property sector, which it sees as one of the key pillars of the country’s economic growth. Photo: Reuters