A large screen shows stock exchange data in Shanghai. Hong Kong stocks now trading at an average 34 per cent discount to their yuan-traded counterparts, the smallest difference since April 2021. photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong H-stocks trade at their smallest discounts to A-shares in 20 months as bets on China rebound boost city’s market
- Hong Kong stocks are now trading at an average 34 per cent discount to their yuan-traded counterparts, the smallest difference since April 2021
- Global funds have been returning to Hong Kong stocks as a slew of policy loosening measures has brightened the outlook for China’s growth
