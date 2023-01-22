More than two thirds of luxury purchases by Chinese buyers is done overseas. Photo: Reuters
Europe’s luxury sector looking forward to the return of big-spending Chinese tourists

  • The growth forecast for the luxury sector has been revised to 11 per cent this year, up from 7 per cent earlier, according to RBC
  • The Chinese accounted for ‘a third of luxury purchases in the world and two-thirds of those purchases were made outside China’, according to Bain’s Joelle de Montgolfier

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:14pm, 22 Jan, 2023

