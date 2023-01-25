A Lunar New Year decoration in Beijing. After China relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions in December 2022, ESG funds in Asia-Pacific have rotated back towards equities. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s reopening will boost Asia-Pacific ESG funds market, analysts say
- Improving sentiment towards China could help Asia-Pacific ESG funds in 2023, BofA report says
- The expected introduction of new rules to rein in greenwashing could lead to a decline in the number of ESG funds in China, but will also improve the market
A Lunar New Year decoration in Beijing. After China relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions in December 2022, ESG funds in Asia-Pacific have rotated back towards equities. Photo: EPA-EFE