Local developers have been snapping up mainland property assets. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Local developers have been snapping up mainland property assets. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
China property
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong developers seize mainland property opportunities amid downturn but will trend continue in 2023?

  • Swire Properties, New World Development, Kerry Properties and Hongkong Land all increased investments in mainland projects
  • The move by Hong Kong developers has occurred amid a liquidity crisis on the mainland that has seen several firms enter a restructuring

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 2:00pm, 25 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Local developers have been snapping up mainland property assets. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Local developers have been snapping up mainland property assets. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE