Local developers have been snapping up mainland property assets. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Hong Kong developers seize mainland property opportunities amid downturn but will trend continue in 2023?
- Swire Properties, New World Development, Kerry Properties and Hongkong Land all increased investments in mainland projects
- The move by Hong Kong developers has occurred amid a liquidity crisis on the mainland that has seen several firms enter a restructuring
Local developers have been snapping up mainland property assets. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan