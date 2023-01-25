Rabbit-shaped lanterns at Xuan’en county in central China’s Hubei province on display for Lunar New Year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s first gold purchases since 2019 keep bullion bulls upbeat as Citic sees chance of record-breaking run in 2023
- Citic Securities sees a good chance of gold prices reaching new heights in 2023 as central bank purchases brighten outlook
- Gold could also halt two years of losses on haven demand as recession, geopolitical risks remain
Rabbit-shaped lanterns at Xuan’en county in central China’s Hubei province on display for Lunar New Year. Photo: Xinhua