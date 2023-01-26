Cars and trucks for export are parked at a port in Yantai in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
EV makers put China on course to overtake Japan as the world’s top car exporter
- The growing manufacturing and technological prowess of China’s domestic EV makers could soon see the nation displace Japan as the world’s top car exporter
- China exported 3.11 million vehicles in 2022, up 54.4 per cent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
Cars and trucks for export are parked at a port in Yantai in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP