Cars and trucks for export are parked at a port in Yantai in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
EV makers put China on course to overtake Japan as the world’s top car exporter

  • The growing manufacturing and technological prowess of China’s domestic EV makers could soon see the nation displace Japan as the world’s top car exporter
  • China exported 3.11 million vehicles in 2022, up 54.4 per cent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:51pm, 26 Jan, 2023

