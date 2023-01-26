Tesla employees are seen at the assembly line inside the US company’s Gigafactory 3 complex in Shanghai on November 20, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Electric & new energy vehicles
Tesla shelves plan to build second assembly line at Shanghai Gigafactory amid weak demand for premium electric vehicles in China

  • Tesla does not expect a near-term volume increase at its Shanghai Gigafactory, which it says ‘has been running near full capacity for several months’
  • The company’s statement validated earlier media reports about its decision to put off building another assembly line inside that production complex

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:30pm, 26 Jan, 2023

