People visit the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province on January 21 before ushering in the Lunar New Year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks hold near 11-month high as Lunar New Year holiday spending seen aiding China’s recovery momentum

  • The Hang Seng Index has gained 2.3 per cent in this holiday-shortened week as traders continue to be inspired by China’s recovery momentum
  • Hong Kong’s equity market has recouped US$487 billion in capitalisation in this year’s rally through Thursday

Jiaxing Li

Updated: 1:02pm, 27 Jan, 2023

