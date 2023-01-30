A large screen shows latest stock and currency rates in Shanghai in September 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks enter bull market in post-Lunar holiday rally as Goldman lifts index targets on growth recovery bets
- The CSI 300 Index climbs more than 2 per cent in early trading, bringing the advance to more than 20 per cent from last October’s low
- Goldman has raised its China targets over the past two months, saying the theme should broaden from border reopening to growth recovery
