People walk through the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in October 2022. Photo: AFP
People walk through the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in October 2022. Photo: AFP
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Most Hong Kong stocks decline as traders await more China recovery signals, Fed policy action

  • China’s official PMI manufacturing index rose to 50.1 in January, ending a three months of contraction, according to the statistics bureau
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates buy-the-dip call after the Hang Seng Index slumped on Monday amid concerns about rapid, excessive gains this year

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:20am, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk through the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in October 2022. Photo: AFP
People walk through the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in October 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE