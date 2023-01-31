Embattled Kaisa Group Holdings said its Hong Kong-listed shares could resume trading in March. Photo: Reuters
China property crisis: Kaisa aims to resume shares trading in March after publishing delayed audit
- The developer said its Hong Kong-listed shares could resume trading after almost a year of suspension prompted by its failure to publish 2021 accounts
- Kaisa has said it is working on a restructuring plan for its US$12 billion of offshore debt with its financial adviser and creditors
