Embattled Kaisa Group Holdings said its Hong Kong-listed shares could resume trading in March. Photo: Reuters
China property
Business /  China Business

China property crisis: Kaisa aims to resume shares trading in March after publishing delayed audit

  • The developer said its Hong Kong-listed shares could resume trading after almost a year of suspension prompted by its failure to publish 2021 accounts
  • Kaisa has said it is working on a restructuring plan for its US$12 billion of offshore debt with its financial adviser and creditors

Elise Mak
Elise Mak

Updated: 1:45pm, 31 Jan, 2023

