Zhang Li, co-founder of R&F Properties, during a press conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Imaginechina/AP
Billionaire Chinese developer Zhang Li no longer subject to electronic monitoring in London while he fights US extradition
- Judge in London also said Zhang will no longer have to wear handcuffs to travel from his flat to the indoor pool at a luxury development in London
- Zhang’s extradition case to be heard over three days beginning July 24
