Zhang Li, co-founder of R&F Properties, during a press conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Imaginechina/AP
Zhang Li, co-founder of R&F Properties, during a press conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Imaginechina/AP
China property
Business /  China Business

Billionaire Chinese developer Zhang Li no longer subject to electronic monitoring in London while he fights US extradition

  • Judge in London also said Zhang will no longer have to wear handcuffs to travel from his flat to the indoor pool at a luxury development in London
  • Zhang’s extradition case to be heard over three days beginning July 24

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 9:27pm, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Li, co-founder of R&F Properties, during a press conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Imaginechina/AP
Zhang Li, co-founder of R&F Properties, during a press conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Imaginechina/AP
READ FULL ARTICLE