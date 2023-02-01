Visitors view cars from Xpeng Motors at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, on August 26, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China EV price war: Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto report steep sales plunge as Tesla’s recent discounts lure buyers
- The top three domestic makers of high-end electric cars recorded monthly and year-on-year sales declines in January
- Some of the drops exceed 50 per cent, after Tesla’s early January price cuts appear to have been effective
