A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Regulator reforms China’s IPO process, leaving share pricing to market forces, with bourses to vet disclosures
- Reform will ‘give the right of choice to the market’ and make IPOs more transparent, the China Securities Regulatory Commission says
- The new registration-based system, based on US models, reflects Beijing’s intention to further internationalise China’s capital market
