Stock market quotes with city scene are reflected on a glass panel in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Singapore-based hedge funds that beat Asia turmoil are looking to China to extend winning run in 2023
- Dymon Capital, Modular and Asia Genesis outline strategies to extend their winning run in 2023 after beating the Covid-induced turmoil in 2022
- Going long on Hang Seng Index, betting against the Japanese yen and stocks are among favourite trades
Stock market quotes with city scene are reflected on a glass panel in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock Images