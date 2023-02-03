Platform companies will be asked to slash the prices of their services and invest in new technologies to prioritise national interests, says BCA. Photo: Shutterstock
Platform companies will be asked to slash the prices of their services and invest in new technologies to prioritise national interests, says BCA. Photo: Shutterstock
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Investors beware as Beijing tightens grip on China’s tech platform behemoths at the expense of profits, BCA Research warns

  • Investors should consider trimming their holdings in Chinese platform stocks as the sector enters a new era of active government control, says BCA
  • Platform companies will be asked by the authorities to slash prices and to prioritise national interests, the Montreal-based research firm says

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:47am, 3 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Platform companies will be asked to slash the prices of their services and invest in new technologies to prioritise national interests, says BCA. Photo: Shutterstock
Platform companies will be asked to slash the prices of their services and invest in new technologies to prioritise national interests, says BCA. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE