Warren Buffett (centre), and BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu, right, look on after unveiling BYD’s new M6 model in Beijing in September 2010. Photo: AP
Warren Buffett’s windfall from BYD bet snowballs to US$2.3 billion as China EV maker roars past Tesla with record earnings
- Berkshire has reduced its stake BYD in Hong Kong by 83.4 million shares from 225 million over the past six months, including eight disclosed transactions
- Stock slipped 2.7 per cent after the latest sale on January 27, trimming a 54 per cent rally from late October
Warren Buffett (centre), and BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu, right, look on after unveiling BYD’s new M6 model in Beijing in September 2010. Photo: AP