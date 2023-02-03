Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Xpeng has stepped up its overseas expansion by launching two more models in Europe, as mainland Chinese carmakers mount a challenge against established players, buoyed by their growing manufacturing and technological clout. The Guangzhou-based company said in a statement that its G9 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) and new P7 sports sedan would be available for order in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden from Friday. “Today represents a significant milestone as we build our presence in Europe. We believe both vehicles deliver a new level of sophistication and a people-first mobility experience, and will be the electric vehicles of choice for many European customers,” Xpeng president Brian Gu said in the statement. It is the fourth time Xpeng has offered its new cars for sale in Europe since it started exporting the G3 SUV to Norway in December of 2020. “It is the latest sign that Chinese carmakers are increasingly setting their sights on international markets ,” said Chen Xiao, CEO of Shanghai Yacheng Culture, a marketing and branding company. “Electric-car makers like Xpeng will need some time to enhance brand awareness outside China. They are not chasing high-sales volume yet.” Xpeng, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba, which owns this newspaper, and smartphone vendor Xiaomi, began delivering the G9 to mainland China customers in October. It has so far handed over 8,622 of the SUVs, according to data compiled by Shanghai-based electric-vehicle news site CnEVPost. The G9, starting from US$49,740 in Norway, needs just five minutes of ultra-fast charging for a driving range of 300 kilometres, Xpeng claims. The new P7, an upgraded version of the company’s bestselling sports sedan, is capable of delivering fast charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 29 minutes. The car, whose basic edition is priced at US$43,770 in Norway, can go as far as 576km on a single charge. Xpeng has yet to launch and price its new P7 cars in mainland China. China’s automotive industry may have reason to cheer as surging overseas shipments buoyed by the growing manufacturing and technological heft of home-grown electric car makers could soon see the nation unseat Japan as the world’s largest car exporter, analysts said. “Rising exports are a clear sign that Chinese carmakers’ development and manufacturing capabilities have largely improved after four decades of effort,” said Chen Jinzhu, CEO of Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service, a consultancy. “Chinese companies like BYD and Geely will become strong contenders in the global automotive market.” China became the world’s second-largest vehicle exporter after overtaking Germany last year, spurred by a drive by its carmakers’ go global. The mainland automotive industry shipped 3.11 million units overseas in 2022, comprising 2.53 million cars and 580,000 commercial vehicles, an increase of 54.4 per cent from 2021, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). BYD, which dethroned Tesla as the world’s largest EV maker, and SAIC Motor, the mainland’s largest domestic carmaker, have been aggressively expanding to markets in Southeast Asia, South America and Africa to raise their international profile. Xpeng and its Chinese rival Nio are looking to gain a market share in Europe as they compete against premium EV brands such as Tesla and Polestar. A complete supply chain, a strong battery sector and a focus on global expansion are helping mainland EV assemblers to win market share abroad, said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. China, the world’s largest automotive and EV market, is expected to export 5.5 million cars in 2030, of which 2.5 million would be electric, Citic Securities forecast in a research report in December.