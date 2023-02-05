Owners of shopping malls in Shanghai can expect a rebound in occupancy rates as retail and catering brands step up to tap a wave of ‘revenge spending’, analysts said. Photo: AP
Shanghai shopping malls poised for surge of new tenants chasing post-pandemic ‘revenge spending’ spree
- At least 13 global chain-store operators have already set up or plan to open their first mainland Chinese shops in Shanghai this year
- China’s exit from its zero-Covid strategy will unleash pent-up demand for packaged food and personal-care products, according to a study
Owners of shopping malls in Shanghai can expect a rebound in occupancy rates as retail and catering brands step up to tap a wave of ‘revenge spending’, analysts said. Photo: AP