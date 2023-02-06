The Connect Hall at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Central in July 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China stock market
Hong Kong stocks slide as China reopening trade wanes and corporate earnings struggle amid renewed US-China tensions

  • About 60 per cent of Chinese companies incurred losses in 2022, according to Industrial Securities, based on reports released so far this year
  • The US shot down a Chinese ‘spy balloon’ with surveillance and payload gear, raising fears of sanctions against Chinese companies

Jiaxing Li

Updated: 12:45pm, 6 Feb, 2023

