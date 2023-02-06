Visitors look at the Nio ET7 electric sedan. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese EV maker Nio signals it will not join an industry price war, as market reacts to Tesla’s discounts amid rising competition
- Nio president says ‘offering discounts to chase a rise in sales volume is not an ideal solution’ for premium EV brands
- Qin Lihong says an accelerated pace of electrification on mainland roads still bodes well for premium EV producers this year
