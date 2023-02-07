An electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index figure outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in October 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong stocks rebound as mainland funds buy, Baidu surges on ChatGPT rivalry while Goldman trims US recession odds
- Mainland Chinese investors were net buyers of Hong Kong stocks on Monday to take advantage of market slip-up
- Goldman Sachs trims the odds of US entering a recession in the next 12 months, citing China’s faster growth as one of the reasons
