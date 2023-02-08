CCER refers to emissions reduction activities conducted by companies on a voluntary basis that are certified by the Chinese government. Photo: AP
Climate change: China’s voluntary carbon market a step closer to relaunch after suspension for underuse in 2017
- The China Certified Emission Reduction CCER scheme is considered an important part of the country’s environmental goals
- It was suspended six years ago because of low trading volume and a lack of standardisation in carbon audits
CCER refers to emissions reduction activities conducted by companies on a voluntary basis that are certified by the Chinese government. Photo: AP