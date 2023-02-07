People walk in the Sanya International Duty-Free shopping complex in Sanya, Hainan province, China on January 25, 2023. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Hainan pitches rules to help Hong Kong retailers, goods enter the booming consumer market of ‘China’s Hawaii’
- Draft policies aim to ease access to the tropical destination’s consumer market as China prioritises consumption, sources say
- The policies would allow certain goods, such as foods and milk powder, to bypass normally lengthy customs and approval procedures
