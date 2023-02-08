People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index in Central, Hong Kong in October 2022.Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks waver as Meituan slumps amid competition while traders reassess Fed view on higher rates

  • Weaker vehicle sales add to signals China’s corporate earnings will take time to recovery from lingering Covid-19 impact on consumption
  • US interest rates need to be higher to control inflation given a red-hot labour market, Fed Chair Powell says

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 12:58pm, 8 Feb, 2023

