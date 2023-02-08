A Pizza Hut restaurant and a KFC restaurant in Beijing. Operator Yum China plans to spend US$700 million to US$900 million on expansion this year. Photo: Bloomberg
KFC, Pizza Hut operator Yum China to open up to 1,300 stores as ‘worst is over’, posts earnings decline for 2022
- ‘We are full of hope and will keep cautiously optimistic,’ CFO Andy Yeung says
- Firm reports 89 per cent year-on-year plunge in net income for the three months ending in December, 55 per cent decline for whole of 2022
A Pizza Hut restaurant and a KFC restaurant in Beijing. Operator Yum China plans to spend US$700 million to US$900 million on expansion this year. Photo: Bloomberg