China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and seven other government agencies want to increase the use of NEVs as city buses, taxis and sanitation, postal and logistics services vehicles by 2025. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s plan to fully electrify public vehicles to give NEV sector US$118 billion boost, analyst says
- NEV industry has entered a new stage of large scale and rapid development, Haitong International analyst says
- The programme aims to add 2.02 million public-sector NEVs in the next three years
