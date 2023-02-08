Leekr Technology, a Shanghai-based supplier of chassis control systems to electric vehicle (EV) makers , plans to double production capacity this year in response to surging demand for its products. The start-up, founded just two years ago, might raise additional capital soon to fund its expansion as Shanghai, China’s “Motown” , ramps up support for the automobiles supply chain. The company will not be able to execute new orders for its chassis control systems without installing new facilities, Su Ganting, Leekr’s co-founder, told the Post on Wednesday. “Growth of the new-energy vehicle [NEV] industry [in China] has largely outpaced our production expansion,” he said. “We want to grasp opportunities to work with more partners to maintain our [growth] momentum.” A chassis control system, or chassis by wire, refers to the use of electrical or electromechanical systems to perform vehicle functions traditionally achieved by mechanical linkages. These systems are increasingly being adopted in battery-powered vehicles, as they ensure the safety of cars while improving their driving range. Chinese EV maker Nio signals it is in no mood to join an industry price war According to a report by Citic Securities, the chassis accounts for 10 per cent of the total cost of making a vehicle. Chassis by wire involves control over braking, steering, accelerating and gear-shifting systems. Leekr, founded by a group of veterans from Bosch and ZF Group including CEO Hui Zhifeng and Su, started mass production in July last year. Its production capacity will double from last year’s 300,000 units to about 600,000 chassis control systems in 2023, said Su, who is also in charge of Leekr’s research and development (R&D). The company is likely to complete new fundraising deals in the coming months. In May last year, Leekr received 200 million yuan (US$29.5 million) from investors including the local government’s guidance fund, which was set up by the city’s Lingang free-trade zone. The proceeds were used to build its manufacturing facilities and to support R&D. “Leekr is a typical example of how a small automotive supply-chain vendor can grow quickly, thanks to the local government’s resolution to create a mammoth EV sector,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. “Obviously, some profit stars will emerge as these technology start-ups receive soaring orders from EV assemblers for their components and technologies.” Su said the company’s major clients are domestic carmakers, and that it was in discussions with Nio , Xpeng and Li Auto, China’s top three premium EV producers, as well. China’s premium EV makers report steep sales plunge after Tesla’s discounts China is the world’s largest EV market, with government incentives such as cash subsidies and purchase-tax exemptions encouraging millions of motorists to buy electric cars. In 2022, about one in every four new vehicles sold in mainland China, or 6.5 million cars, were powered by batteries, up 96 per cent year on year, according to data provided by the China Passenger Car Association. The industry consortium has forecast that EV sales growth would slow to 26 per cent in 2023. Automobile assemblers and component makers in Shanghai together produced one in every nine cars produced in China in 2021.