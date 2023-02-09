People watching stock prices on an electronic board in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong stocks arrest two-day slide on mainland fund inflows as Fed terminal rate outlook caps advance
- Goldman sasys there’s more upside to Chinese stocks even after recent rally as economic growth rebounds from reopening drive
- Some traders bet on higher Fed terminal rate in 2023 versus current consensus, causing jitters on ‘downshift’ camp
