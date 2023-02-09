Li Auto’s five-seat electric SUV, the L7, went on sale on Thursday. Photo: Li Auto website
Chinese EV maker Li Auto challenges Tesla, home-grown rivals, with new five-seat SUV as competition intensifies
- The L7, starting at 319,800 yuan (US$47,108), is the third new model the start-up has launched in the world’s largest EV market in just eight months
- The car’s price point is significantly below that of Li Auto’s flagship L9 SUV, but nearly 60,000 yuan above the starting price of Tesla’s Model Y
Li Auto’s five-seat electric SUV, the L7, went on sale on Thursday. Photo: Li Auto website