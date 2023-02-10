Hong Kong stocks retreated as investors sold amid mixed signs of recovery in China, while rising geopolitical tensions stoked concerns about new tech sanctions on Chinese companies. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.8 per cent to 21,239.94 as of 11.17am local time, bringing the drop so far this week to almost 2 per cent. The Tech Index sank 3.8 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index weakened 0.4 per cent. Alibaba Group slipped 2.8 per cent to HK$104.60, Baidu slumped 5 per cent to HK$143.90 while JD.com tumbled 5.4 per cent to HK$212.60. BYD lost 3.8 per cent to HK$240 as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway further cut its stake. China’s biggest chip maker SMIC slipped 4.1 per cent to HK$17.28 on an earnings setback. Mainland Chinese investors were net sellers of HK$2.45 billion (US$311 million) worth of Hong Kong-listed stocks this week through Thursday, taking the outflows this year to HK$6.4 billion, according to Stock Connect data. Equities in Hong Kong are struggling as a rally from late October lost momentum after the Lunar New Year holiday. The Hang Seng Index is headed for a second losing week, taking the pullback to more than 5 per cent since the benchmark peaked on January 27. “Investor sentiment edged down” due to mixed economic data and geopolitical uncertainties, Morgan Stanley analyst Laura Wang said in a note on Thursday. China’s recovery remains on track, although “some interim volatilities” should be expected, she added. The Biden administration is said to be mulling new rules that would curb US investment in Chinese technology companies, The New York Times reported, days after the US government shot down a Chinese-owned “spy balloon” over its airspace. Meanwhile, consumer prices in China rose last month by 2.1 per cent from a year earlier, versus 1.8 per cent in December, the government data said on Friday, limiting the room for monetary easing. Producer prices index fell 0.8 per cent, suggesting manufacturers struggled to pass on costs to consumers. Elsewhere, chip maker Motorcomm Electronic Technology surged 159 per cent to 238 yuan on the first day of trading in Shanghai. Asian stocks were mixed on Friday. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.7 per cent and the S&P ASX 200 index in Australia dropped 0.7 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 index in Japan advanced 0.5 per cent.